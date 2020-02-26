What really counts in our lives? Think about it.
Remember when you were about 3 or 4 years old (or maybe even younger) and learned to count to 10, then 100, then by fives and so on. Boy, we knew it was time we went to real school. We thought we knew the basics when we learned our numbers and ABC’s. And that was a good start, but we had a long way to go. And we are still learning.
When I was 4, I wanted to go to school so badly. I learned to count so I could count the days until I was 5. I had a birthday in November, so the little one-room school I would attend allowed me to enroll in “Primary” right after Christmas, when second semester began. I was never sorry. I loved school. I still love school and learning. That was the best day of my life (almost) when I became a “student.” I was the only one in my class, but I didn’t care. I was in school!
Everything now depends on counting. We count days until Christmas or a birthday.
Any little kid and even some grown-ups count to the exact days to their special celebration. They know just how they what they have in mind to do and what presents they want. The same goes for Christmas. The real countdown starts about September, as soon as the stores begin to show Christmas decorations. And parents have put things on lay-away sooner than that so they get the best selection. One can even purchase a calendar so kids can know just how many days left. There is a little door that opens daily or a candy to unwrap to remind them and help keep track of the long wait.
We count the days until school is out ... or until school resumes after a long summer. We count the days until Vacation Bible School during school break, or until we go on a vacation with our families or to visit grandparents.
Some count the birthdays with regret, while others rejoice. Milestones mean nothing to some people, while others think of them as accomplishments. I have a friend who is 96 and still going strong. She is the oldest member of our church and a loving friend to everyone.
Many people count the days until they can retire. That is something pleasant to look forward to. They actually think they are going to rest and sleep late and sit on the porch and watch grass and flowers grow and birds at their feeders. I have news for them. They will be busier then than they were working 9 to 5 or such hours. Every church and civic organization will be knocking at their door to ask them to volunteer. That is a lovely way to spend retirement years ... helping others.
Right now, I am counting the days until my great-granddaughter comes for a month to stay with me. She will attend Vacation Bible School. She can hardly wait to go to Bennie’s Barn and ride her favorite saddle-pony, Cracker Jack. We will sew, and shop, and cook and work on the cookbook she is typing herself. We will go on walks and talk about everything. We will get our nails done by professionals. We will stay busy, and the month will go by so fast we will be counting the days until she can come and visit again.
We cannot count on anyone changing us except ourselves. That decision is up to me, myself and I. This advice goes for anything we want to change about ourselves. If we want to be more punctual, we have to change our minds (and our clocks). If we want to be neater, then we have to make an effort to tidy up the house and spend time on our physical appearance. It won’t happen by itself. This is your life (and my life), and we decide how we want to spend it. Now, that is something to think about and count on!
We also count seasons, purchases, money, credit card payments, car miles, etc., etc., but the most important things we can count on are our many blessings. They are numerous. They are fresh every day. We should count our friends. We can count on our families for reassurance, comfort, a safe place to fall, acceptance, and support. They never fail us.
This lovely poem comes to mind about counting: What really counts!
“Count your blessings instead of your crosses.
Count your gains instead of your losses.
Count your joys instead of your woes.
Count your friends instead of your foes.
Count your smiles instead of your tears.
Count your courage instead of your fears.
Count your full years instead of your lean.
Count your kind deeds instead of your mean.
Count your health instead of your wealth.
Count on God instead of yourself.”
We can always always always count on our Lord and Savior to be near us. God will never leave us nor forsake us. We can bet our lives on that promise. We just need to thank Him for all the blessings ... too numerous to count. All we really have is today, so we need to make the most of it and be grateful. Our daily blessings are what we can really count on.
I plan lunch during breakfast, and dinner during lunch without fail. And I can always count on this being a hit anytime.
Yummy Pineapple Cake
1 lemon cake mix (or a yellow cake mix with 1 tsp. lemon extract added)
3 eggs
1/3 cup oil
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained
In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend on low speed, then beat on medium speed for two minutes. Pour batter into 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cook 30 to 35 minutes until done.
Topping for Yummy Cake
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping
Blend all ingredients, mixing well. Spread over cooled cake. Refrigerate.
