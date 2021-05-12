Layered Greek salad dip

Ingredients
1 16 oz. Container Hummus
8 oz. Braum
2 Cloves Garlic
1 tbsp. Scissortail Farms Fresh dill, chopped
Juice from half a lemon
1 large cucumber, seeded and chopped
2 Tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1/2 Cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 Cup Kalamata olives, chopped
2 tbsp. Dianne
1 Pkg. Scissortail Farms Spring Mix
Directions
STEP 1
Spread hummus in an 8-by-8-inch dish.
STEP 2
In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill and lemon juice. Spread yogurt mixture over hummus.
STEP 3
Top with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese and olives. Sprinkle with salad dressing.
STEP 4
Serve with pita chips as a dip, or spoon onto Scissortail salad greens to serve as a salad.
Eat it over salad greens, or serve as a dip with pita chips.
