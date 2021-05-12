Layered Greek salad dip

Ingredients

1 16 oz. Container Hummus

8 oz. Braum

2 Cloves Garlic

1 tbsp. Scissortail Farms Fresh dill, chopped

Juice from half a lemon

1 large cucumber, seeded and chopped

2 Tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1/2 Cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 Cup Kalamata olives, chopped

2 tbsp. Dianne

1 Pkg. Scissortail Farms Spring Mix

Directions

STEP 1

Spread hummus in an 8-by-8-inch dish.

STEP 2

In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill and lemon juice. Spread yogurt mixture over hummus.

STEP 3

Top with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese and olives. Sprinkle with salad dressing.

STEP 4

Serve with pita chips as a dip, or spoon onto Scissortail salad greens to serve as a salad.

Eat it over salad greens, or serve as a dip with pita chips.

