With an unusually sharp November chill in the air, it’s tempting to stay indoors. But as my readers know, my wife and I have an Irish wolfhound, Hawken, who must be walked every day, come rain or shine.
My readers also know that no matter what I am doing, I remain a photographer, so I always grab a camera.
Hawken and I make longer, more adventurous walks after the first few freezes of the year have taken out the poison ivy, chiggers and ticks. We can sometimes explore for an hour or more on our winter afternoon walks. Hawken is a “chilly dog,” meaning he is well-furred and loves the cold.
Autumn color has mostly peaked in our area, especially after the latest cold front brought high winds, stripping most of the trees of their remaining leaves, but there is still color to be photographed. Use the “vivid” color setting in your camera’s menu, and keep your eyes open. As the light matures and becomes more steeply angled and more colorful, think in terms of setting color against shade, against sky, against far-away backgrounds that can help isolate your subject.
I’ll also add that walking your dog every day has no down side. It’s good for your back, it’s good for your metabolism, it’s good for your mental and emotional health, and it’s good for your relationship with your dog. Here’s a fun tip: Attach a d-ring to your dog’s leash so you can clip it to your belt, letting you use both hands to make pictures.
November is regarded as bleak and colorless, but if you know where to look and are willing to explore, it still offers many colorful opportunities.
