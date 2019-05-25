Kylie Byrd earns DVM from Oklahoma State University

Stillwater — Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences graduated 84 new veterinarians May 10 in Gallagher Iba Arena on the OSU Stillwater campus. Among those earning a DVM degree was Kylie Byrd of Ada. She is the daughter of Cindy and Marty Byrd of Ada.
“Our curriculum is dedicated to developing career-ready veterinarians, whether our graduates choose to enter private practice, military service, academia, biomedical research, or any other aspect of veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary center. “We pride ourselves on giving students hands-on experience. Our shelter surgery program alone performs spay/neuter surgeries on 3,200 dogs and cats a year. We are proud of these veterinarians and look forward to their many successes.”
At the veterinary center’s recent awards reception, a total of $542,270 in scholarships was awarded to 158 veterinary students. Byrd received the Dr. Newton B. Tennille Endowed Scholarship for her leadership and resourcefulness in finding solutions to problems.
