Korean short ribs

These glazed ribs will remind you of the best short ribs served at Chinese restaurants. They’re sweet, savory, sticky and addictive.
Ingredients
1/4 cup Daddy Hinkle’s Liquid Meat Marinade
1/3 cup Cheatwood’s Honey
2 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp. minced garlic
1 tbsp. minced ginger
1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
4-5 lbs. Peach Crest Farms flanken beef short ribs, 1/2-1 inch thick
1 bunch Scissortail Farms chives, sliced for garnish
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Make marinade by whisking together Daddy Hinkle’s marinade, honey, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, 2 tablespoons sesame seeds and red pepper flakes.
Step 2
Heat Dutch oven over medium-high heat. In small batches, brown the short ribs, just a few at a time to not crowd the pan. Reduce the heat, and layer the short ribs in the Dutch oven, alternating them with the marinade mixture. When you start to see bubbling, simmer, cover and place in the oven for 45 minutes.
Step 3
Once cooked, remove the ribs and arrange on a serving dish. Garnish with sesame seeds and chives. Reduce the remaining sauce, and remove any fat from the surface. Serve with the sauce on the side or drench the ribs just before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.