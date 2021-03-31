Kolache cookies

Ingredients
1 stick Hiland unsalted butter, softened
2 1/2 oz cream cheese, softened
1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
1 cup Garden Club peach preserves or your favorite flavor glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tbsp. Hiland milk
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 F º.
Step 2
Cream together butter and cream cheese, add flour and mix thoroughly. Chill for 1 hour.
Step 3
On a floured surface roll out the dough and cut into 3-inch circles about 3/8 inch thick.
Step 4
Place scant tsp of preservatives in center of the cookie, moisten edges with water, fold over into crescent shape and seal edges.
Step 5
Bake on parchment paper for 20 minutes.
Step 6
While cookies are cooling, mix together the powdered sugar and milk. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
Step 7
Store in airtight container.
