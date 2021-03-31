Kolache cookies

Ingredients

1 stick Hiland unsalted butter, softened

2 1/2 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

1 cup Garden Club peach preserves or your favorite flavor glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp. Hiland milk

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 F º.

Step 2

Cream together butter and cream cheese, add flour and mix thoroughly. Chill for 1 hour.

Step 3

On a floured surface roll out the dough and cut into 3-inch circles about 3/8 inch thick.

Step 4

Place scant tsp of preservatives in center of the cookie, moisten edges with water, fold over into crescent shape and seal edges.

Step 5

Bake on parchment paper for 20 minutes.

Step 6

While cookies are cooling, mix together the powdered sugar and milk. Drizzle over cooled cookies.

Step 7

Store in airtight container.

