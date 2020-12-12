Holidays should be a happy time for everyone, but oftentimes holidays can be stressful and confusing for children.
Holidays are a time for family getting together, decorating, shopping, gift wrapping, baking and attending special activities. Yet, holidays may remind children of what’s changed and now what’s different in their lives.
Oftentimes a child from a divorced family may feel sad on some level because he or she misses the intact family he or she once had. A child whose parent is on active duty in the military may believe it is unfair when mom or dad must miss the holidays.
Reduce holiday stress and enhance the holiday season for children by following these tips:
Sit down and develop a list of the things that need to be done during the holidays, such as shopping, card signing, cleaning, etc. Delegate family members or let them volunteer to help get these tasks completed.
Take a look at your family’s holiday activities. Evaluate what you do each year. Decide if you really enjoy these activities. If you are doing things that are not joyful, consider not doing the activity any longer or do it in a different way.
Plan easy meals. Double your batch of favorite casseroles and put in the freezer for a quick meal on a busy day.
Take a few minutes each day for yourself and do something relaxing.
Keep routines such as sleeping and eating as close to normal as possible to prevent children from becoming overtired or cranky.
Expect young children to misbehave occasionally. Remember they have short attention spans and tire easily.
Let kids be honest with their feelings. They should not be forced to act happy or excited if they are feeling down or quiet.
Strong family traditions are important to children because they give them comfort and security. They help children understand how the season will unfold and will bring back happy memories of past holidays together.
Even simple traditions will do, such as baking cookies or singing. Parents need to ask children which activities mean the most to them, and then be sure to do them every year.
Give your children these gifts and you’ll give yourself a lovely present as well. You’ll spend more time doing the things that really matter and feel less anxious.
