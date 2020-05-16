With children at home more than ever, parents may need some help planning snacks!
While parents spend considerable time planning activities for their children during summer break, they also need to think about stocking the kitchen with healthy snacks. It’s no secret children can at times be a bottomless pit. It’s important, however, to keep nutrition in mind when coming up with different snack ideas. Also, keep those healthy snacks in a place where they’re easy to see and are easily accessible.
Some healthy and easy snack ideas include fruit snack cups packed in water; string cheese; microwave popcorn with light butter and salt; an assortment of fresh fruits; low fat yogurt; carrots with a fat free or light yogurt dip; celery sticks with peanut butter; whole grain crackers, bagels, cereal or tortillas; nuts; and fat free flavored milk.
It is important to stay hydrated, especially in the Oklahoma heat. Water is always a good beverage of choice but may not be as enticing as other choices. To make it more appealing and convenient, keep a pitcher of water in the refrigerator so it is ice cold, or have a few “fun” glasses decorated with a favorite character or sports team for kids to use.
You might try cutting up flavorful fruits such as strawberries and cantaloupe and putting them in the pitcher of water to add a bit of natural fruit flavor.
To help keep your kids, and the whole family, on the track of healthy snacks, cut down or eliminate purchasing unhealthy snacks. These types of snacks usually are expensive, so this can help with the grocery bill and your health.
If you do choose to have some less healthy snacks around, store them out of sight. Soda should be kept in a cabinet where it is not cold and ready to drink. Store ice cream at the back of the freezer. If ice cream is a must in your house, purchase it in a tub as opposed to the easy-to-eat ice cream bars.
To help encourage the consumption of healthy snacks, make sure they are appealing. Fruits and vegetables look more appealing when there are a variety of colors in interesting shapes. Cucumber circles, carrot sticks and green pepper rings are more enticing to young eaters than the whole vegetable.
Cut up fruits and vegetables and package them in single-serve containers to make it easy for your child to grab a snack. The same can be done with nuts, trail mix or pretzel sticks. Keep only a few of the bags visible at a time. If your child eats three or four of the bagged snacks in one sitting it defeats the purpose.
Hermann said the single-serving size also gives children a signal of when to stop eating. Smaller servings help prevent children from overeating.
Research indicates single serving portions can help most people to eat about 20 percent less than if the whole container of snack food is available.
Something else to keep in mind is that it is not necessarily bad for children to have cookies on occasion, especially if they are made from whole grains, like oatmeal. Just follow the same principle of putting these treats into single serving portions and make them an occasional thing.
Encourage your children to spend more time outdoors playing than inside doing sedentary activities like watching television or playing video games. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans indicates children and adults should have 60 minutes a day of physical activity. Look for special activities in your area that focus on physical activity.
