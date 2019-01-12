I have a revelation for you: The night of Jan. 20 into the very early parts of Jan. 21, all of North America that has clear weather will be able to see, and photograph, a total lunar eclipse. I hope to photograph it.
I am also planning to co-host an eclipse viewing and photography party. According to timeanddate.com, the partial portion of the eclipse will start in the Ada area at about 9:34 p.m. The totality begins at about 10:41 p.m. and ends at 11:43 p.m. The partial portion of the eclipse ends around 12:50 a.m. early Jan. 21.
If you would like to join us, we will be on the lawn at the west end of Building C at the Pontotoc Technology Center, which is co-hosting the event. Message me on Facebook, and I can add you to the event as a reminder. We will probably move a bit to find a good dark spot, but we won’t go too far.
This event is entirely dependent on the weather, and if it is cloudy, we’ll be staying home. No amount of cold, however, will discourage me. In fact, colder air is generally clearer, since it holds less water vapor, so that works in our favor.
Here are a few tips about viewing and photographing a lunar eclipse ...
• Longer is better. If you have a telephoto lens, consider that despite its impressive appearance in the sky, the moon is actually quite small, about 0.5 degrees, smaller in apparent size than your fingernail held at arm’s length. To fill up the frame with the moon, you need as much telephoto as you can get. If you have a 300mm, you will probably be disappointed at how small the moon is in the frame. Adding a teleconverter can help, but a cheap teleconverter can rob so much sharpness, the image ends up much worse.
• Your camera typically can’t deal with the confusing exposure values of the moon against the night sky and tends to drastically overexpose such images. Two options are 1. Use spot metering. This tells your camera to expose for just one spot in the center of the frame, hopefully on the disk of the moon, or; 2. Use manual exposure. Now is the time to play around with changing shutter speed, aperture and ISO on your camera so you will be ready to change them while the moon’s brightness values change during the event.
• The moon moves surprisingly fast across the sky. Exposures of more than a few seconds will likely result in the moon appearing as an oval blur instead of an amber disc. Larger apertures and higher ISO settings are your friend, but the next level is to put your camera on a telescope with a drive mechanism that tracks objects across the sky, leaving you free to use lower ISOs and longer shutter speeds for maximum sharpness.
• A sturdy tripod is a must. Despite your best efforts, the moon’s inherent dimness during the totality will require exposure times longer than you will be able to hold the camera steady.
• Don’t believe the absurd things you hear about eclipses and other stellar phenomena. Eclipses aren’t omens. Mars will never look as big as the moon. Asteroids are not going to crash into the earth. There are no spaceships hiding behind comets. The world is not flat… eclipses are obvious proof of that. Before you spread bad memes, learn some good science.
• There is a lot to be said about experiencing an eclipse rather than feverishly trying to photograph it. In August 2017, my wife and I traveled to my mother’s hometown, Park Hills, Missouri, to photograph the solar eclipse, and although I had some success photographing it, the real fun came from witnessing it together and being a part of it. If you have them in addition to your cameras, bring your binoculars and telescopes.
Have fun photographing the eclipse, and I hope to see you on the night of Jan. 20!
https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/map/2019-january-21
