JD’s Café, considered by many to be quintessentially Adan for 66 years, will close today.
“I am planning on closing Saturday at 11 a.m.,” David Haney, owner/operator of JD’s. “I am just retiring, since I’ve been there for the last 43 years. JD was my father. I started working as a dishwasher when I was eight or nine, started cooking when I was 13. When I was 24, I made it my career.”
“I help manage the business, and cook,” Dianna Haney, David’s wife, said Wednesday.
“I made a lot of friends,” David said. “The best thing I like about my job is when I look out at my customers and you can tell that they are enjoying their meal.”
David said the most popular items at JD’s are onion rings and chicken fried steak.
“We wanted our customers to know how much we appreciated them through all these years,” David said. “All the friends we have made, watching generations grow up and still come to see us. It is bittersweet closing, we are ready to retire but sad we won’t see everyone that come in, sit and talk with them, laugh with them and sometimes cry with them through through sad times.”
“David would like to thank his family for all the years that we all put into it. JD, Georgia, Susie Pete, Susan, Doug, Dianna, Shawn, Mandy, Stephanie, Taryn,” Dianna added.
JD’s Café is located at 911 N. Broadway.
