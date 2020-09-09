Jam-swirled coffee cake

Ingredients
1/2 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, softened
1 cup of sugar
1 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
2 large eggs
2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup Hiland Sour Cream
1/4 cup Garden Club Strawberry Preserves
1/4 cup Garden Club Peach or Apricot Preserves
Crumb Topping:
1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking dish.
Step 2
Cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, stirring to combine. Beat in eggs, one at a time, mixing until batter is smooth.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add to butter mixture, alternating with sour cream. Begin and end with the sour cream, beating well between each addition. Spread batter into a pan.
Step 4
In a small bowl, stir together strawberry and peach preserves, then drop by the spoonful on top of the batter. Gently swirl the preserves through the cake batter using the tip of a spoon.
Step 5
Make crumb topping by combining all ingredients together. Using the back of a spoon, spread the crumb topping onto the batter.
Step 6
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
