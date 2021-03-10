Jam crescent rolls

Kids can help make these easy rolls, which start with crescent roll dough. Fill with your favorite jam, then drizzle with a powdered sugar glaze, and you have a super easy breakfast treat. It’s fun to make these in an assortment of flavors with different jams and jellies. These rolls are delicious to eat and fun to make.
Ingredients
Assorted Made in Oklahoma jams or preserves, such as Suan’s, Gina’s Gourmet Pantry, Garden Club or Southern Roots Sisters in any flavor
1 tube refrigerated crescent roll dough
Glaze:
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 tsp. Braum’s Milk
1⁄2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet using parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.
Step 2
Remove the crescent roll dough from the package. Unroll and separate into triangles. Spread about 1 1⁄2 tsp. of the jam on top of each triangle, being careful to fill only the centers. Roll up the dough as you would a croissant, placing on the parchment
Step 3
Bake for about 11 minutes or until golden brown, firm and cooked through. Let cool while preparing the glaze.
Step 4
In a small bowl, mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla with a fork. Use the fork to drizzle glaze on the rolls, and serve immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.