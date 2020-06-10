Jalapeno popper mac and cheese

Jalapeno popper mac and cheese.

 
 MIO Oklahoma

Ingredients

1 12 oz. pkg. Della Terra Campanelle

1 lb. Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

8 tbsp. Hiland Butter

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour

1 cup Hiland Milk

1 cup Hiland Half-and-Half

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese , cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, shredded

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp. Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 cup Ace in the Bowl Salsa 

(See the following link for a video on the Ace in the Bowl Salsa recipe: https://www.miocoalition.com/aceinthebowlsalsa/)

2 jalapenos, sliced

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions. As pasta is cooking, cook bacon until crisp, and then crumble.

Step 2

Melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add flour, stirring for about 2 minutes or until light brown. Gradually add milk and a half and a half, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil until thickened and smooth.

Step 3

Remove from heat, and add cream cheese, Gruyere, cheddar and salt, and pepper. Stir until cheese is completely melted.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine pasta with cheese sauce. Fold in crumbled bacon and salsa. Pour into a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with sliced jalapenos, and sprinkle with breadcrumbs.

Step 5

Bake in a preheated 400º oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until top is bubbly and golden brown.

Tags

