Jalapeno popper mac and cheese.

Ingredients
1 12 oz. pkg. Della Terra Campanelle
1 lb. Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
8 tbsp. Hiland Butter
1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
1 cup Hiland Milk
1 cup Hiland Half-and-Half
1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese , cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese, shredded
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 tsp. Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper
1/4 cup Ace in the Bowl Salsa
(See the following link for a video on the Ace in the Bowl Salsa recipe: https://www.miocoalition.com/aceinthebowlsalsa/)
2 jalapenos, sliced
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions. As pasta is cooking, cook bacon until crisp, and then crumble.
Step 2
Melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add flour, stirring for about 2 minutes or until light brown. Gradually add milk and a half and a half, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil until thickened and smooth.
Step 3
Remove from heat, and add cream cheese, Gruyere, cheddar and salt, and pepper. Stir until cheese is completely melted.
Step 4
In a large bowl, combine pasta with cheese sauce. Fold in crumbled bacon and salsa. Pour into a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with sliced jalapenos, and sprinkle with breadcrumbs.
Step 5
Bake in a preheated 400º oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until top is bubbly and golden brown.
