Seeing a least tern in the Pontotoc County area wouldn’t be impossible, but it would be uncommon.
However, these birds do breed in Oklahoma, the nesting locations of which include the Canadian rivers.
The common breeding range for the least tern is along coastlines of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, but the bird also nests in the United States interior, particularly the Plains States.
How common they are at any particular location in Oklahoma -- or anywhere else in the interior -- depends on several factors, including nest site availability.
In Oklahoma, these birds nest along the Red River -- including around Lake Texoma, both Canadian rivers, the Cimarron River, and a few other places.
Historically, interior least terns nested along all of the large, sandy prairie river systems in Oklahoma.
Least terns that occur in Oklahoma are part of what is known as the “interior” population, which is considered distinct from the least terns that live throughout the coastal and estuarine habitats along the Gulf of Mexico and East Coast.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), a large part of the distinctiveness is the unique behavior and life history exhibited by interior least terns, such as their preferences of nesting habitat, foraging areas and prey items.
The interior population of least tern was listed as federally endangered in 1985, and was delisted in 2021, due to recovery.
According to the ODWC, conservation efforts were undertaken by several agencies and conservation organizations, which greatly helped the least tern. Agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by periodically constructing and maintaining artificial sandbars for nesting interior least terns throughout multiple river systems.
The agencies also conduct multiple surveys each year to monitor nesting activity.
The ODWC reports that the Wildlife Diversity Program partnered with the University of Oklahoma’s Oklahoma Biological Survey to protect and monitor interior least tern nesting colonies along the Canadian River south of Norman.
Sandbars are marked with signs and flagging to increase awareness of the birds’ presence to recreational users of the river. Additionally, outreach to local landowners has played a large part in the protection of terns along this river. The Wildlife Diversity Program also periodically assists other agencies, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with nesting colony surveys during the summer months.
At the time of its listing as an endangered species in 1985, the total population of the interior least tern was estimated at 1,400 to 1,800 birds. Due to the management and recovery efforts, the total population had increased to more than 17,000 birds by 2005.
I would venture to guess that most people see the least tern while the bird is fishing over large lakes, or along the country’s coastlines.
Appearance
Least terns are the smallest North American tern, measuring around 9 inches in length.
Least terns are mostly white, with a gray backs, and black caps and loral stripes which run through the eyes.
These birds are streamlined, and have long, narrow pointed wings. Wingspans measure about 20 inches.
Range
As well as sandy rivers and lakes in the Plains States, and the Gulf and Atlantic Coasts, these birds also nest along the coast of Southern California .
In fall, least terns migrate south to the Caribbean and the northern coast of South America.
Habitat
In the interior United States, these birds inhabit large rivers, lakes, ponds and shallow wetlands. If you’re ever along the Gulf or Atlantic coasts in April, May, June or July, these birds are quite common.
Food
Least terns forage by flying over water, hovering, and then plunging to catch prey just below the water’s surface. Prey is mostly small fish, but sometimes invertebrates.
Nesting
According to the ODWC, nests are constructed from late-May to mid-July in Oklahoma, and consist of a shallow depression on an open, sandy river bank. Both eggs and chicks are well-camouflaged, helping them to remain hidden from predators. Least tern nesting colonies can range from 2 to 70 pairs, according to the ODWC.
Odds and ends
Least terns are a long-lived species, often living 20 years or more.
Editor’s note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
