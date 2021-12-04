Well, since the Christmas season is upon us, I figured I would feature a creature that is warm and fuzzy -- a rat.
And, actually, unlike the house mouse and brown rat, the hispid cotton rat does not want to be in your home. It is an animal of the wild. However, you may have seen one or two visit your bird feeders, as they tend to do that once in a while.
Hispid cotton rats are plump and have round ears. In other words, they have a less threatening appearance than the brown rat -- also known as Norway rat, sewer rat, etc.
I enjoy watching these critters and their antics as they go about feeding during the day and into the night.
But in large numbers, hispid cotton rats can be a serious agricultural pest. As their name suggest, the rats were first discovered around the cotton plantations in the south, where they can be abundant.
However, their potential for huge reproductive numbers is usually kept in check by its natural predators -- snakes, hawks, owls, foxes, coyotes, racoons, bobcats, etc.
Appearance
Hispid cotton rats can grow to between nine and 14 inches, which includes the tail.
They are a mixture of brown, tan, black, and gray above, and grayish below (see photo). They are plump and have short, round ears.
Habitat
Edge habitat, such as the borders of fields with dense, grassy growth. agricultural fields, along roadsides and where fields meet with woodlands. They can also be found in open fields, but only with tall, dense grass which allows them to use a system of tunnels.
Range
The hispid cotton rat is found all over Oklahoma. The range extends from South America north to Nebraska, and from New Mexico to eastern Colorado, and east to the Carolinas and Florida.
Hispid cotton rats do not do well during severe winters, which may explain why they aren’t found in western mountainous, and more northerly climates.
Food
They feed primarily on plant material, such as the stems, leaves, roots and seeds of grasses and sedges. However, they will occasionally eat crawdads, insects, ground-nesting bird eggs and carrion.
Life cycle
Hispid cotton rats build small nests of grasses, plant fibers, or other materials under rocks or logs.
Gestation time is about one month, and females usually have five to seven young
in a litter, but can have as many as 12.
Females can have several litters per year.
Odds and ends
- Hispidus means “rough” in Latin, and refers to the stiff guard hairs of the coat.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.