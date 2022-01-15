I’m revisiting this week’s featured creature — the red-shouldered hawk — as several hawk species will be featured in the coming months, and this one is quite common in and around the Ada area.
Some area hawk species are only here during the warmer months, but the red-shouldered hawk is a permanent resident.
It is also often more common in residential areas than in many other hawk species, such as red-tailed hawks.
I’ve seen them at Wintersmith Park and while driving down many Ada streets. There are also some that live near my home and has for quite a few years now.
Also, they’ll often allow humans to get closer to them than many other hawks.
I once saw a news report out of Florida where a pair of nesting hawks was dive-bombing residents in a suburban neighborhood.
The name of the report was “Red-shouldered Hawks on the Attack.” The talking heads at station said the “birds (were) terrorizing a family in their front yard,” but I don’t believe it was as bad as all that. But, you know, they have to make everything overly dramatic.
The hawks, when someone would walk under the tree, would swoop down and conk a person in the head with closed fists. It’s like a warning tap.
A wildlife expert was interviewed and he said if you look up at the birds as you’re walking by, they will not dive at you. He said if a bird does dive at you, just throw your hands in the air. That will deter them.
However, I have never had any trouble with them.
Appearance
Red-shouldered hawks have reddish colors that appear to be horizontal stripes across their breasts and bellies. This reddish coloring extends upward and outward, giving the birds reddish patagial bars, or “shoulders.”
This can be seen when the hawk spreads its wings in fight.
Its back is a mottled back and white, with a little reddish mixed in (photo). To me, their back looks like a layer of burned marshmallows.
The red-shouldered hawk has striking black and white bars on its tail and the underneath of its wings, surrounding the dark patagial bars.
It is a medium-sized hawk at about 17 to 20 inches from beak to tail.
Habitat
Typical habitat includes heavily forested areas, especially moist hardwoods. However, they also inhabit suburban areas.
Food
Red-shouldered hawks usually nest and hunt near water. They eat small animals such as mice, rats, voles, snakes, frogs and crayfish. They often perch on tree branches, fence posts and electrical wires, scanning the ground for movement of prey. Red-shouldered hawks then leap from their perch and glide silently down to grab up the unsuspecting food source.
Range
Red-shouldered hawks can be found over the eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma and Texas, northeast to Minnesota and all states east.
Nesting
Red-shouldered hawks are monogamous and during their annual courtship, males put on a soaring spectacle involving twisting and turning through the air while diving. As a teen, I lived on a farm for a time, and I often sat on a hill and watched red-shouldered hawks flying above the valley below. Their calls often let me know spring had finally arrived. Ah, memories.
They only have one brood per year, as nesting is a long process for these birds.
Both male and female build nests, usually high in a tall tree, such as an oak or sycamore. The female will lay from two to four eggs and often spends the most time tending the nest, while the male hunts and brings back food. Occasionally, dad will tend to the eggs and nestlings, probably when mom needs a break.
Incubation time is an incredible 35 days or so. Nestlings fledge after about 40 to 50 days, and mom and dad will continue to feed them for another two months or so. I told you it was a long process!
Odds and ends
• The red-shouldered hawk’s sound is a screaming “kee-ahh,” often repeated in rapid succession during courtship and nesting. This sound would be familiar to farmers, as it is a common sound in the spring and summer. Bluejays can mimic this sound quite well, and it can be frustrating for a novice birder who has trouble distinguishing between the two.
• Red-shouldered hawk by day, barred owl by night? Yeah, sort of. Both birds occupy roughly the same range across the eastern United States and similar habitat. They also eat similar prey.
• According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the oldest known red-shouldered hawk was nearly 26 years old when she, after being banded in 1974, was captured and rereleased in 2000.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
