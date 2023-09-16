There are two reasons why I am featuring the monarch butterfly this week.
Number one, monarchs have begun their southward migration. It’s only a trickle at this point, but they will soon be moving through the area in great numbers.
Number two, the last time I featured this species, I made a mistake. I mentioned that monarchs can sometimes be found in Oklahoma “year-round,” when what I meant to express was, monarchs can sometimes be found in the state throughout the summer, rather than only during spring and fall migrations.
Although I submitted the column in 2021, I only recently discovered the mistake.
Typically, monarchs migrate through Oklahoma in the spring en route to their summer breeding range, then again in autumn on their way south. However, they can sometimes be found in the state all summer long, although uncommon, depending on the year. Why? I’m not certain and I’m not sure anyone else is either.
Entomologists know much more about the monarch butterfly now than they did 30 years ago, but there is still much to learn.
As previously mentioned, these butterflies migrate back and forth from a northern range to a southern range and are the only butterfly in the world that travels such a great distance. However, there is a lot more to it than that.
Monarchs have multiple generations each year, and the butterflies that migrate south in the fall are not the ones that flew north in the previous spring. They are
the offspring of those monarchs.
The migration ... and confusion
The monarch butterflies that spend the summer in the United States east of the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountains migrate south in the fall to an area in southern Mexico to spend the winter.
The population which summers west of the Continental Divide spends the winter along the coast of California, specifically, the southern two-thirds of the state.
There is also a population that winters in southern Florida.
Unless otherwise noted, for the rest of this column, I will be referring to the population which migrates through Oklahoma.
The greatest generation
While some generations of monarch butterflies live barely a month, one generation each year lives quite a long time, gets to travel, and even winters in fabulous warm climates. Actually, the places need to be cool for survival, but more on that later.
I’ll start with the latter, often called the super generation.
These are the butterflies which begin the fall migration. The super generation monarchs are bigger, stronger and able to fly much greater distances than the summer generations. Their ability to reproduce is also on hold until the winter is over.
For the eastern population which migrates through Oklahoma, the highest summer monarch reproduction occurs in the “Corn Belt.” The area covers only a portion of northeastern Oklahoma, but much of Kansas, Nebraska, the eastern halves of the Dakota states, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio,
etc. Pretty much where large corn crops are produced, that is where monarch production is highest, according to MonarchWatch.org.
However, the summer reproduction occurs over much of the northern half of the United States east of the Rockies. and a little way into Canada, eh, where the northern range of the milkweed plant ends.
The relationship between monarchs and milkweed is one of immense importance, but more on that later.
The return home
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (yes, NASA, oddly enough) monarchs overwinter in the Transvolcanic Mountains of central Mexico. They gather by the millions atop just 10 to 12 volcanic summits.
The butterflies cling to the trunks, branches and needles of the oyamel fir trees, which only grow on the high slopes of certain mountains in the region.
The climate where monarchs overwinter is just right — not too warm, and not too cold.
The monarchs that winter in Mexico leave their roosts about the second week of March. They fly north and east, laying their eggs on milkweed plants as they locate them along the way.
The migrating females that lay the eggs recolonize the southern United States before they die, according to MonarchWatch.org.
The first spring caterpillars hatch and eventually become beautiful orange butterflies.
MonarchWatch.org reports that, over the summer, there are three or four generations of monarch butterflies, depending on the length of the growing season.
Because each female lays hundreds of eggs, the total number of butterflies increases throughout the summer. Before the summer ends, there are once again millions of monarchs all over the U.S. and southern Canada.
The milkweed connection
Milkweed is the sole host plant of the monarch butterfly. Females lay eggs on milkweed, and milkweed only, then, upon hatching, the caterpillars eat the leaves of the plants.
Monarch butterflies drink flower nectar.
The leaves of milkweed contain compounds which negatively affects the heart, if ingested. Once the caterpillars — which are immune to the plant’s effects — eat the leaves, the larvae become toxic, and predators typically avoid them.
The population of monarch butterflies has been drastically reduced in the past 20 years, due in large part to the decline of milkweed. Experts believe the use of herbicides, land development and drought are thought to be major causes.
Odds and ends
• The monarch butterfly’s Mexican wintering site wasn’t located by scientists until 1975. Until then, the winter hideouts had been a secret, known only to local villagers and landowners.
• Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area near Frederick is a great place to see these butterflies during fall migration. The area’s “Monarch Butterfly Watch,” a free series of events, usually takes place during the first week of each October. Organizers ask that those interested in attending check the status of monarch migration prior to attending by visiting “Friends of Hackberry Flat” on Facebook. In fact, it would be a good idea to like FHF on Facebook anyway.
