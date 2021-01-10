The Canada goose may just be one of the most recognized waterbirds in America, second only to the mallard.
Often mistakenly called "Canadian" geese, Canada geese were once only winter visitors in Oklahoma, but nearly all of the state is now included in the bird's permanent range.
However, they are almost certainly more common in winter than during the breeding season.
However, residents often use the sight and sounds of large V-shaped flocks of geese flying overhead as indicators that winter or spring is approaching, depending on which direction the birds are traveling.
In his 1956 book "The Singing Wilderness," Sigurd F. Olson, an American author, environmentalist, and advocate for the protection of wilderness, wrote of the Canada goose: "Suddenly out of the north came the sound I had been waiting for, a soft, melodious gabbling that swelled and died and increased in volume until all other sounds were engulfed by its clamor. Far in the blue I saw them, a long skein of dots undulating like a floating ribbon pulled toward the south by an invisible cord tied to the point of its V."
I have been hesitant to feature the Canada goose as a plethora of subspecies makes it somewhat complicated.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, decades of detailed morphological studies and analyses of molecular genetics revealed the existence of two evolutionary groups.
One group consists of seven primarily large-bodied subspecies, and another of four small-bodied. The small-bodied subspecies are now recognized as cackling geese. The Lab reports that even with the split of the two species, the Canada goose exhibits morphological variation in size and coloration among subspecies.
See, complicated! So, I will not be describing every single subspecies in this column, just the Canada goose in general.
Also, I plan to feature the cackling goose in a future column.
Appearance
The Canada goose is large, but varies quite a bit in maximum size, ranging from 30 to 44 inches in length, with wingspans from four to about six feet.
The large body is brown overall, darker above and lighter below (see photo). It has a long black neck and head, along with a white "chinstrap."
Range
Most of the bird's breeding range lies in the northern two-thirds of the United States, and well up into Canada and Alaska.
Their winter range includes most of the United States and portions of Northern Mexico.
Also, the Cornell Lab reports that although thousands of “honkers” migrate north and south each year, as lawns have proliferated, more and more of the grassland-adapted birds are staying put in urban and suburban areas year-round, where some people regard them as pests.
Habitat
Canada geese can be found in all sorts of habitats from lakes to grain fields. However, these birds tend to avoid deep grass and heavily wooded areas. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that Canada geese are drawn to areas with cut grass where they can digest grass, and manicured lawns give them a wide, unobstructed view of any approaching predators, especially when they are feeding with their young.
This preference makes them especially abundant in parks, airports, golf courses, and other areas with expansive lawns.
Food
The Cornell Lab reports that, in spring and summer, Canada geese feed mostly on grasses and sedges, while during fall and winter, they rely more on berries and seeds, including agricultural grains.
Two subspecies have adapted to urban environments and graze on domesticated grasses year round.
Nesting
The female lays two to eight eggs, which are incubated for about a month. Nestling period is close to two months, but often remain with their parents for their entire first year, especially in the larger subspecies.
Pairs mate for life.
Odds and ends
- Some migratory populations of the Canada goose are not traveling as far south in the winter as they used to, according to the Cornell Lab. The northward range shift has been attributed to changes in farm practices that makes waste grain more available in fall and winter, as well as changes in hunting pressure and changes in weather.
- The oldest known wild Canada goose was a female at least 33 years, 3 months old when she was shot in Ontario in 2001, according to the Cornell Lab. She had been banded in Ohio in 1969.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.