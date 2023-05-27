This week’s featured creature is very good at staying out of sight. Very good.
In fact, I wasn’t even sure the gray catbird could be found in the Ada area until a few weeks ago. If I had bothered to learn the calls and songs of this inconspicuous bird, I might have known that fact sooner.
It has a raspy call that sounds like the meowing of a cat, hence the name. Vocally, the gray catbird is rather bold, but it prefers to stay in dense vegetation, so it is more often seen than heard.
It is a summer resident in the Ada area.
Gray catbirds can copy the sounds of other species, just like mockingbirds and thrashers, to which they are related.
The National Audubon Society reports that gray catbirds are not an easy target for nest parasites, such as cowbirds and cuckoos. Catbirds instinctively recognize imposter eggs by memorizing the look of their first egg and tossing all non-matching eggs.
Appearance
The gray catbird is about the size of a robin, and even has a thrushlike appearance.
It is gray/silver all over, with a black cap, beak and eyes.
It has a long tail with dark cinnamon undertail coverts.
Habitat
Gray catbirds like dense, low growth vegetation such as shrubs, undergrowth, thickets, vine tangles, thorn scrubs and suburban gardens.
Food
Gray catbirds eat mostly insects during summer but will also eat berries.
Insects include ants, grasshoppers, beetles, caterpillars, crickets, as well as spiders and millipedes. Berries include holly, greenbrier, blackberries and mulberries.
They will sometimes visit feeders. The National Audubon Society reports that when they do visit feeders, they will eat a bizarre assortment of items including doughnuts, cheese, boiled potato and corn flakes. However, I would not recommend feeding doughnuts or other bread to any birds.
Nesting
Nests are built in dense cover. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that females lay between one to six eggs, which are incubated for about two weeks. Nestling period is 10 to 11 days.
Odds and ends
- I learned of the gray catbird being in the Ada area by using the Merlin app, which identified one by sound while I was birding at Wintersmith Park below the dam, about three weeks ago. I then tracked it down and photographed it. Since then, I have seen about a dozen or so gray catbirds in various areas of Pontotoc County.
- Remember to visit my YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvw4ShsSHCjCt7Ypd2uGQzQ.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
