It's time to topdress cool-season forages

Tired of feeding hay? Wish those cows were harvesting their own dinners? If so, there is something you can do on both accounts: spring fertilization of cool-season forage crops. If you are fortunate enough to have a stand of annual ryegrass, fescue, wheat, or rye or are planning on seeding spring oats, you can make a large and cost-effective difference in the amount of late winter through spring grazing you have with a simple application of nitrogen (N) fertilizer.
Cool-season forages respond effectively to N fertility applied in the February time frame. A good rule of thumb is to expect an additional ton of production for every 60 lbs. of actual N you apply. OSU typically recommends an application of 60-75 lbs. per acre. The average price of N as urea in southeast Oklahoma for the last week of January was $0.33 per lb. Looking at this from a feed standpoint, each additional ton of forage will cost you $19.80. Can you buy a ton of hay for this? If you could, what would the quality be?
Research has shown that all of these varieties, when spring fertilized, have the potential to maintain the body condition score on both dry cows in late gestation and wet cows with calf at side. This means when observing a correct stocking rate, that haying and supplementation would no longer be required! Think about the savings in this practice.
If $22 per acre in fertilizer cost startles you, you are not alone. However, by calculating our estimated cost per cow per day, it is clear we are cutting our daily maintenance costs to one-quarter the cost of hay and supplement. This does not take into account the efficiency of utilization for these feedstuffs. There will be some losses of both fed hay and grazed forage which drives costs up slightly. According to research, a cow is 65 percent efficient at rotationally grazing high-quality forage so we would expect one ton of forage to provide this 1,200 lb cow with 45 days of grazing. Even with grazing losses, $19.80/ ton over 45 days = $0.44/cow/day, which is still one-third the cost of hay and feed with no waste, and that rarely happens!
With proper fertility and adequate soil moisture, expect yields of 3-5 tons/acre with annual ryegrass, 2-3 tons/acre with fescue, 1-2 tons/acre with cereal rye and 2-3 tons with fall-seeded wheat or spring seeded oats. That is a lot of cow grazing days and proves it is still cheaper to grow it.
