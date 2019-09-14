For photographers all over the country, it’s time to bring out the “big glass.”
At Ada Cougar football the last couple of Friday nights, you might have seen me toting ... one friend told me I was “flexing” ... one of my largest pieces of photography equipment, my AF Nikkor 300mm f/2.8.
I love shooting with the big glass, since the results are spectacular, but I decidedly don’t love hauling it around, which is why I am also equipped with a newish AF-S 300mm f/4. They are both superb lenses, but the f/2.8 is far better suited to the low-light situations I face on football fields at night. It is three times bigger and three times heavier than the f/4. I know: that’s just one f/stop difference, but that is often the case in photography. Lenses have to get exponentially bigger, heavier and more expensive when they pass a certain point of capability.
A former coworker recently lent me his Sigma 150-500mm f/5.-6.3. It’s big too, and because of that and it’s brand name, it has become known in the trade as the Bigma. I shot cross-country and softball with it this week and although it focuses and zooms backwards (the rings turn in the opposite direction than my Nikons do), it was fun to use and delivered good image quality.
There seems to be a trend among news photographers on social media recently to include big glass in their profile pictures. It goes like this: lens on a monopod slung over the shoulder, backwards ball cap with Major League Soccer logo, dark sunglasses and a scowl. Yeah, social media can be that way.
If the magic lens fairy showed up right now and granted me three new lenses, they would probably be a 200mm f/2.0, 400mm f/2.8, and 800mm f/5.6. I have old versions of lenses in this class, but the newest iterations are beyond amazing: instant autofocus, terrific handling and dazzling sharpness. Nikon just introduced a 180-400mm f/4 last that includes a built-in, switchable teleconverter that, when activated, changes the lens into a 252mm to 560mm f/5.6. I know... send me one today. They’re only $12,000.
Before you write off getting and using big glass in your photography, consider that you can rent lenses from places all over the country, and if you had a big sporting or news event to cover, like a state championship game for example, renting a big lens 300mm might be the right move.
