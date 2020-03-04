It's never a good time to get careless

Are you a careless person? Think about it.
Well, we don’t mean to be careless, but do we get in a hurry and take chances when we try to make up time? I know I do, and surely I am not the only person in the world who does that.
When I was growing up, my mother had several daughters to get ready for church and school. Invariably, my sister just younger than me would be the first ready and waiting on the rest of us. I was usually last since Mother had to braid my hair. (That is another column and has nothing to do with this story.) Since Effie was the first one ready, she could not sit still and wait on the rest of us. She hippity-hopped everywhere and would be the first to get to the car and in “her place.” Almost without fail, she would stub her toe or trip over something and skin a knee or elbow. Mother would have to start all over to clean her up and get her ready. She was not really careless, she was just happy and restless and raring to go. When she hurried, she slowed us all down.
Most accidents happen when we get in a hurry. We are in a hurry to get jelly off the top shelf of the pantry and miss a step on the stool. Or we are putting something away and try to stretch just a tiny bit further and topple over. Or we walk too fast and stumble over the sidewalk seams.
Mother and Daddy used to say we tripped over the flowers in the carpet. I am sure they meant Effie. (But if a shoe fits, wear it, so they might have included me too.)
So many automobile accidents happen now because of people driving while texting or talking on the phone. A young man ran a red light right in front of us on Broadway and Van Buren one day, and I am sure he didn’t even know he did it as he was engrossed in a conversation on his phone. It nearly scared us to death because we were expecting him to observe the light. In an intersection, there was no place for us to go to get out of the way. We were very fortunate that we were not killed, and the young man would never have known it was his fault.
It is carelessness mostly that accounts for so many of our road accidents. When I note the large number of dents and evidence of neglect and carelessness in the cars that I pass daily, I am reminded of an almost universal trait among people that is anything but “safety first.” It just takes a second to be distracted with a small child or a pet, or something falling off the dash or seat, and an accident can happen. It is also easy to be inattentive for just a jiffy, and you have a dented fender.
My special friend parked his new car in the street in front of my house this week so I could have some furniture delivered. When he left, he turned too quickly onto my driveway and hit my mailbox. He heard a screech when he first hit it, and then when he went forward he heard the same screech. It took only a second to happen, but he had to get some stuff to buff out the little scratch. I couldn’t even see it, but he could since it was a new, clean car. So quickly things happen!
Neglect of little things causes more trouble and anguish than words are able to express. That new, little creaking of a noise in an engine is the call for attention. Carelessness at such a time may later result in tragedy.
One of the most careless habits a person can have is to toss out burning cigarettes. We have a friend who says, “Oh, they go out when they hit the pavement.” WRONG! We had a pasture burn because of such careless behavior. The highway was closed for about three to four hours because of the thick smoke. And we had to pay for five rural fire trucks from adjoining towns to extinguish the fire. Have you priced the services of those wonderful firefighters lately? They are worth every penny, but it is at great cost to the land-owners.
And I feel so sorry for those who have lost beautiful homes in the fires in California and other places because of such carelessness and complete disregard for their fellow men. And the fires in Australia are so sad and destroying so much property. Fires can be so destructive and devastating.
I know how having a broken bone, for older people, can be the beginning of the end. Not always, thank goodness, but I know it is for some. My grandma broke her hip when she was 96 and was never quite the same after that. The rehab was terrible for her. She was unable to stay in her own home (in the country, alone) and had to go to a nursing home. They were lovely to her, but it was not like her HOME. She did, however, do quite well there with visits to her children for dinner several times a week. She thought since she was the oldest there that she was in charge! Everyone there seemed to think so too. She made sure everyone got to the table and arrived for bingo on time, etc.
She was a hoot! I only hope when I get to be that old, and I hope I do, that I will have her positive attitude and enjoy bossing people around.
We should use every mistake or careless action as a learning experience. We learn by doing and undoing ... or should, anyway. Hindsight is better than foresight.
At one time I was a pretty good typist, but I am not now. I think faster than I can type. I am so afraid I will forget what I meant to say before I get it documented. I am sure it reflects in my columns (Thank goodness for auto-correct.). Most mistakes are simply carelessness.
If you have ever made biscuits and left out the baking powder or switched salt and sugar in a recipe, then you know the meaning of “The hurrier I go, the behinder I get!” But everyone at some time has made such a “misquebobble.” I have, and we all will before life is over. This recipe is almost fool-proof.
Tater-Tot Casserole
Ingredients
2 pounds lean ground beef
2 (1 1/2 ounce) can mushroom soup
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 (2-pound) package frozen tater-tots
Directions
Pat ground beef in bottom of 9-by-13 baking dish. Stir in a little onion if you like. Spread undiluted soup over meat mixture and cover with grated cheese. Top with tater-tots. Bake uncovered for one hour at 350 degrees. Uncover the last 15 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.