It’s that time of year to get ready for the county fair, and this year we are planning a Blue Ribbon Bash for the whole county!
How to make the fair exhibit entry process fast and easy
4-H entries for sections 300-325 are due Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 3 -7 p.m in the Agri-Plex Convention Center. Open class entries are due Wednesday Aug. 28 from 3 -7 p.m. in the Agri-Plex Convention Center.
Follow these simple steps to make entry day fast and easy. Get a fair book from the OSU Extension Office, 1700 N. Broadway, or from the website at pontotoccountyfairada.com. Locate the appropriate section and class for the exhibit in the fairbook. Pick up entry tags from the OSU Extension Office. Complete each entry tag with the section number and name, class number, exhibitor number, exhibitor name and address. Securely attach the entry tag to the exhibit. It is also important to mark your exhibit with your name in an inconspicuous location in case the tag becomes lost.
If you are unsure about what category or class to enter an item, call (580) 332-2153 ahead of time to determine this information. This will save you time when you bring your exhibits to the fair.
New this year: If you enter five entries you will get a 2019 Pontotoc County Fair T-shirt!
Midway carnival
Ride the rides at the Heart of America Carnival. Rides include Kamikaze, Zero Gravity, Mardi Gras, Cliffhanger, and the Century Wheel. The carnival will open Thursday Aug. 29 thru Friday Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. through midnight. On Saturday, Aug. 31 the carnival and midway opens early at 2 p.m. and runs till 11 p.m. Get in line early for the Ferris Wheel, it will close at 10 p.m. sharp!
Arm bands are $25 each this year.
Vendors and exhibits
On Thursday, Aug. 28 the exhibits and the vendors will open at 3 p.m. The action begins with the sheep, goats and cattle arriving. There will be free stage entertainment, a PAWS dog show, free watermelon, dog races and the crowing of the 4-H royalty. The Pontotoc County Youth Talent Search will feature dancers, singers and instrumentalists. Main stage entertainment will be starting at 8 p.m. with 99 South Band! Bring your lawn chair for an great evening of music!
During the fair, we have talented crafters air-brush tattoo artists, businesses and entertainers from across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.
Fair food at its finest, from foot-long corn dogs to fresh lemonade, chicken on a stick, funnel cakes, fried pies and amazing Strawberry Newports are available from concession venders.
Friday is School Day at the fair. All schools, Head Starts, daycare centers and families will be treated to special educational events from 9 a.m. to noon. Children will learn by doing and attending the farmer for the day exhibit. Don’t miss the all-new “Barn Yard Fun” exhibit in the large animal barn!
Friday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. all children ages 4-12 will want to participate in our annual kids Pedal Tractor Pull. This contest will be held in front of the outdoor stage and will be exciting for all to participate and watch. Prizes will be given in each age group. Visit the web site for more information.
Kids will not want to miss Ada’s own Ninja Warrior, Danny Manuel, put on a competition with lots of prizes for the first Pontotoc County Fair Kids Ninja Warrior contest. This competition will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the Large Animal Barn.
Calling all cooks! Friday at 7 p.m. is the How Sweet it is Dessert Contest! Cooks will compete in four categories — cookies, cakes, pies and cook’s choice — for a Kitchen Aid stand mixer! There is no entry fee. Visit the website for more information. pontotoccountyfairada.com
Friday evenings concert under the stars will be starting at 7 p.m. with Tyler Brant, followed by The Jennifer Marriott Band at 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and sit for a spell under the starts and listen to the live music.
Saturday’s schedule includes the Precious Baby Contest stick horse races, cornhole tournament and much more!
Saturday will conclude the fair, with the livestock show starting at 8 a.m.
At 6:35 p.m., Robby Van Vekoven will be playing on the outdoor stage. Tyler Russell and the Renegades will round out the fair with a free concert at 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chair for a great night of entertainment.
So, come celebrate with us at the Pontotoc County Free Fair Blue-Ribbon Bash. For more information, visit our website at www.pontotoccountyfairada.com or call Shelley Scifres, fair director, at 580-399-8661.
