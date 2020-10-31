It certainly looks 'Halloweenish"

I can't imagine a more fitting bug for the October creepy creatures column than the orange assassin bug.
I mean, look at it. It looks like something someone painted for the spooky holiday, which is today. Happy Halloween!
And for those of you who don't like creepy creatures, take comfort in the fact that this will be the last column concerning them, for a while.
Though it has the word assassin in it, this beneficial insect is really nothing to worry about. In fact, assassin bugs are friends of gardeners as they eat other insects which are detrimental to garden plants.
The orange assassin bug's Latin name is Pselliopus barberi. The Genus "Pselliopus" is Greek, psellion "anklet/bracelet" plus pous "foot" -- a reference to the banded legs (see photos).
The species name, "barberi," stems from Harry Gardner Barber, a U.S. entomologist who lived from 1871 to 1960 and specialized in Hemiptera, or true bugs.
True bugs include assassin bugs, leafhoppers, cicadas, stink bugs, water bugs and even the dreaded bed bugs.
If you recall, last October I featured the scary wheel bug, which is the
largest of assassin bugs in North America.
And like the wheel bug, the orange assassin bug also has a long fang attached to its face. It’s a necessary mouth part, but it is also a weapon.
If mishandled, these insects can deliver a painful stub that can last a while. However, that usually only happens when the insect is mishandled.
Appearance
Orange assassin bugs are fairly small, a little over one-half of an inch in length maximum.
They are orange overall, with black markings on the abdomen, legs and head (see photos).
Nymphs resemble adults, but are thinner, and lack wings.
Food
These insects eat other bugs, flies, bees and caterpillars. Prey is captured with a quick stab of the assassin bug’s mouthparts, which is a segmented beak. Through the beak, the assassin bug injects enzymes and digestive juices into the prey, which is then immobilized. The prey’s body fluids are then drawn through the assassin bug’s soda straw-like beak and consumed.
Habitat
These bugs are often seen on flowers and branches, searching for prey. Adults spend winters under rocks, stones, rotting logs and woodpiles. You may even find one in your home, trying to keep warm.
Range
Orange assassin bugs can be found all over Oklahoma. Their range covers the eastern four-fifths of the United States and way down into Mexico.
Life cycle
According to entomologists at Duke University, breeding usually occurs March through May, and eggs are deposited in loose, circular clusters. The nymphs emerge June through August and it takes about 85 days after the egg hatches for it to develop into an adult.
Odds and ends
Pselliopus is sometimes parasitized by Xanthomelanodes arcuatus, a fly in the family Tachinidae, according to entomologists.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
