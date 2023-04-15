You may have seen this week’s featured creature, but perhaps not the portion that helps make the Io moth one of the most beautiful in the country.
For all intents and purposes, the female Io moth is rather modest looking -- like cardboard that has been stained by water.
Perhaps the only part of her that stands out while her wings are closed is the large size -- about two inches in length.
However, once she opens her forewings and exposes the hindwings, it’s a different story all together. The hindwings are mesmerizing, graced with “eyes” and multiple colors, including yellow, red and black.
However, the male stands out no matter what -- whether the wings are open or closed. He is nearly all yellow, but his hindwings are identical to the female’s.
While I am uncertain of the Io moth’s flight time, I have only ever seen them in late April and May, so I believe now is a good time to feature them.
And, because these moths only fly at night, they are usually seen by people when they visit porch lights.
Adults do not feed and only live for maybe two weeks. During the day, Io moths lie motionless on the forest floor, blending in with dead leaves.
This moth was named after “Io” of Greek Mythology. Io was the daughter of Inachus. She was also the priestess of the goddess Hera.
Habitat
Io moths are found in a variety of habitats, including forests, deciduous woodlands, meadows, agricultural orchards, suburban parks and even residential yards.
Range
Io moths inhabit the eastern half of the United States and can be found over the eastern three-quarters of Oklahoma.
Food
While adults do not feed, caterpillars do. They feed on plants and tree leaves, including clover, corn, birches, elms, oaks, maples, willows, roses, cotton, hibiscus and some palms.
Odds and ends
Io moth caterpillars may sting if handled, and, according to entomologists, the sting can be quite painful.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.