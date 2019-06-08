Introduction to the snakes of Oklahoma

2ndPeter | FlickrShown is a bullsnake (Pituophis catenifer sayi). One study of bullsnakes found that a single 2.5-pound bullsnake could consume 6.7 pounds of food in a six-month period. This approximately equals the weight of 12 pocket gophers. In another food study of bullsnakes, one individual was found to have eaten 35 mice at one meal. Considering the amount of damage that a single mouse can cause to crops, grain and food, a bullsnake is a very valuable ally.