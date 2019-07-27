Our intern’s last day was Friday. It’s been years since we had an intern, and we had all kind of forgotten how great it can be to have fresh eyes and fresh ideas in the newsroom.
Ashlynd Elizabeth Huffman is an East Central University student, slated to graduate in December, who is eager, even ecstatic, about the idea of becoming a journalist. In an era in which newspapers are struggling, it’s heartwarming to see someone think this way.
Huffman has been tagging along with our staff, including me, as we cover all kinds of news events this summer, including items like the severe thunderstorms that blew down trees and power lines across the area June 19, and a tragic fatality accident near Asher July 11.
Huffman and I attended the two-day Oklahoma Press Association’s annual convention in June, and we both came away from it with great memories of the event.
“I think I learned a lot about photography this summer,” Huffman told me recently. She’d been struggling with it, so I made a point to drag her to a bunch of my assignments. Nothing forges a young journalist like being thrown into the fire. I was when I interned when I was 19, especially when the other photographers went on vacation and the daily was hanging on my images to make or break it.
On several occasions with Huffman, I didn’t even grab a camera, telling her, “It’s your show.”
While photographing a structure fire earlier this month, she got a little too close to the action, so I urged her to step back out of the way. A Byng firefighter looked at her and pointed to me, saying, “He doesn’t know much, but he knows how to get out of the way.”
Huffman got to meet my wife, Abby, and our dogs, Hawken the Irish wolfhound and Summer the chihuahua, on one of our assignments. Huffman is a “dog person” and has a dog of her own, Jack Frost Huffman.
We were at a basketball camp earlier this month when a coach asked me, “Who’s your little helper?” and after that the newsroom and I would tease her about her new title being Little Helper, which she thought was hysterical. I also began calling her “Ashlynd America” because I liked the ring of it, and it halfway stuck, too.
As a lifelong photojournalist, I know how great this job can be, and I will be absolutely delighted when our “little helper” becomes a full-time, professional journalist.
Editor’s note: Ashlynd will continue to write for The Ada News as a freelance journalist while she completes her degree at ECU. We hope to see her byline in The Ada News for a long time to come.
