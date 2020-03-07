We live in the information age, an age of increasing complexity in our lives, some of which we desire, and some of which is thrust upon us.
One aspect of this, which sometimes seems to be drowning us in unwanted or unnecessary information, is our smartphones — specifically, the applications that we use. There are apps for everything, and of course there are apps that accomplish nothing useful at all. I have always made a habit out of keeping fewer apps on my phone, just to cut down on the clutter.
One app I use once in a while is Instagram. Instagram’s mission, at least at first and on its surface, is photo sharing, but by now we all know it has been morphed by the forces of groupthink into something else.
For me, I try to keep my use of Instagram true to its first mission: photo sharing.
One way I use Instagram is to let it — with its square format and pretentiously named filters (moon, lark, perpetua, slumber) —take my photography outside of my usual, mostly photojournalistic milieu. I never post words or memes (unless words appear in an image), and I never post anything controversial.
Wait, what could be controversial about posting a picture of the steam rising from your morning cup of coffee? Instagram has used its popularity to change from a fun little app into a juggernaut of business. We see the phrase “Instagram influencer” more and more, and it turns out that thousands of photographers, graphic artists, public relations people and other “content generators” have simultaneously discovered the platform and decided that being an influencer is the goal of being on Instagram.
I know at least one talented photographer who flat out refuses to participate in the whole Instagram scene for this reason, and because Instagram belongs to Facebook, and I appreciate that choice.
My own rules for Instagram remain simple. Use the look and feel of the app to stretch my creative limits a little bit, but also don’t let it become a goal unto itself. Creative photography turns into a grim chore once it gets tangled up with the internet and trying to get the hive mind to like you.
You are welcome to have a look at what I am doing on Instagram, but don’t bother clicking the little heart icon. That’s not my goal.
Richard can be found on Instagram at www.instagram.com/giantmuh.
