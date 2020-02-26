Individual turkey pot pie.

Ingredients
6 tbsp. Hiland Salted Butter
1 yellow onion, chopped
1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
2 cups chicken broth (or leftover turkey stock)
1 cup Hiland Milk
3 cups cooked and diced turkey (white or dark meat)
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1 tbsp. dried parsley flakes
1 package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed
1 egg
Directions
Step 1
Heat butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Sauté onion until tender and golden. Whisk in flour, Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning, salt and pepper. Slowly add chicken broth and then milk, stirring to combine. Cook until thick and bubbly. Add turkey, vegetables, thyme and parsley flakes.
Step 2
Pour filling into 6 to 8 (depending on the size) individual ramekins.
Step 3
Cut puff pastry into squares to fit the tops of each ramekin. Place pastry on top of each ramekin, then cut a steam vent in the center of each. Place ramekins on a cookie sheet to catch drips while baking.
Step 4
In a small bowl, beat egg with fork. Use pastry brush to spread egg wash on pastry.
Step 5
Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until pastry is golden brown and cooked through.
