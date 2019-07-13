Different shrubs serve different purposes; knowing why a particular plant was chosen helps determine when and how to prune. Consider the plant’s function. Lilacs and lavender are grown for their sweet-smelling flowers yet one is grown as a large shrub and the other for a sun-loving border.
Pruning can be a homeowner’s nightmare. Often, attempts to tame an overgrown shrub lead to frustration and procrastination. Approaching the task with an understanding of why we prune is more conducive to success than learning where to make a cut.
Proper pruning will increase blooms and vigor of landscape shrubs. We have all seen bushes that are sheared to a drastic “crew-cut.” Over time many of these botanical victims begin a decline, succumbing to ignorance that often leads to death. Here are a few basic guidelines for pruning novices.
Shrubs that send up suckers near the base of the plant benefit from having these stalks thinned back to ground level every other year. Lilacs, Bridal-veil Spiraea and Forsythia are familiar examples. Select and remove the oldest wood to avoid an impenetrable thicket of branches in years to come.
Encourage blooming and address height by pruning the remaining branches lightly during or immediately after flowering. Cutting the flowers for arrangements accomplishes the same purpose.
Shrubs that grow from a central trunk such as Berberis, Azaleas and Boxwood also benefit from regular pruning. With this growth habit, prune from the top rather than the bottom.
First, remove any damaged branches, then prune the branches back to the desired height. This will encourage new growth to sprout below the cuts and keep your shrub dense and shapely.
Remember our hot summers. For most evergreen shrubs (hollies and euonymus) growth is limited to spring and fall. Hard prune evergreens in late winter or early spring just as you see the new leaf buds swell. The new growth will quickly cover any cuts. Continued light shearing of the plant throughout spring will maintain a well-groomed appearance.
Avoid taming an overgrown evergreen except in early spring. Delayed pruning will leave an unsightly, scalped plant to suffer the summer sun until temperatures cool down.
Therefore, keep in mind flowering shrubs that bloom once a year need pruned immediately after flowering and shearing shrub is best when limited to early spring or early autumn. Observe the form of the shrub to determine whether to begin pruning from the bottom or the top. Pruning woody plants brings tidiness, health and rejuvenation.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater.
Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selection, by emailing leeannbarton-@sbcglobal.net.
