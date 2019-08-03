IN THE GARDEN: The August glads

August suggests many reasons to be glad. The days are long and often carry a cooling breeze. The mosquito populations are subsiding somewhat. There is no snow to shovel. Perennials are beginning their second bloom and gladiolas bring their stately spikes into full flower.
Regionally known as Corn Flag (for it can become pesky in the corn field) or Sword Lily, gladiolas bear the honor of being August’s flower. Its name comes from the Latin gladius for sword and gladiolus for small sword – an accurate description of this flower’s leaves. Likewise, an interpretation of the meaning of flowers lists gladiolas as “Flower of the gladiators” signifying strength of character. Summer blooming glads, (with little effort) stand strong in the garden illuminating August with color.
Gladiolas fall into two principal groups, those that grow and bloom in summer and those that grow in winter, blooming in spring. Winter growing species have found their way into American gardens from South African. They struggle in hot, humid climates; therefore, this column addresses the familiar, large-flowered hybrids.
Of the 180 gladiolus species, large flowering varieties trace their lineage back to only seven, the most prominent being Gladiolus natalensis and G. papilio. Blue ribbon blooms are selected for flower shape and size (up to eight inches in diameter) and the arrangement of the blossoms on the spike. Color choices span the spectrum with bright solid hues, bicolors and some blossom patterns reminiscent of a pansy face.
When shopping for corms, bigger is not necessarily better. Look for corms with a high crown – slightly pointed on the top, approximately one and a half inches in diameter. These will be more productive than a larger, flat corm.
Dust your corms with a powdered fungicide before planting. Place the corm in a hole three times deeper than the corm is tall and backfill with a loose soil mix. I like to recommend waiting until the foliage is up to apply fertilizer. Use a reputable balanced blend for strong growth and bloom. Plant in an area that is not prone to strong summer wind.
Flowers will bloom the first year. Stagger your planting to extend your color show – one or two-week intervals should work. For a long-lasting bouquet, harvest the flower stalks when the bottommost bud opens.
If you have missed out on glads this year, plan for 2020! Or, visit a local florist and purchase a few spikes. There’s more than one way to have a glad August.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selection, by emailing leeannbarton-@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.