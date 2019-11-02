Bougainvillea is one of the showiest tropical vines. Loving hot summers, they are the showpiece of many poolside containers and south-facing porches. Usually homeowners shy away from thorny plants, but in the case of Bougainvillea, one ignores the thorns, captivated by the color!
Most nurseries sell Bougainvillea in hanging baskets. The stiff, woody vines cascade brilliant pink, purple or orange throughout the summer. Grown as an annual, its floriferous display is worth the price at the checkout counter. Yet with simple care, your purchase can thrive for more than one summer.
Use good pruners to cut the branches back to the edge of the pot. I like to envision a small dome over the soil and trim the upright branches to fit in the dome (about six inches). Give the pruned plant a good drink of water and place it in its winter home. This can be an out-of-the-way bedroom or a shelf near a window of a shed or garage. The plant is going to be in dormancy until late spring. Minimal light is required, and cool temperatures (above freezing) are acceptable. Water sparingly with no fertilizer, making certain the soil dries out between watering.
Come spring, increase the light, water and temperatures as the weather allows. Foliage will begin to break forth from the stems, signaling its desire to resume growth. Be careful not to let the new leaves succumb to a late spring frost.
Place the “Lazarus” in the sunniest spot possible, and give it monthly feedings of an all-purpose fertilizer. If you want to transplant it to a larger container, now is the time, while the thorny branches are short. Bougainvillea roots are sensitive. Do not vigorously break apart the root ball. Because they prefer their roots not be disturbed, specimens perform well from year to year in the same container with regular feeding.
Slowly increase the frequency of watering as the growth requires. Bougainvillea are very “vocal” to overwatering. Their foliage will become pale and yellow if the soil is not allowed to dry a little. The vigor of the Bougainvillea allows overwintered plants to be in color as early as the new crop in the nurseries.
Years ago, Mom adopted some Bougainvillea I abandoned. She kept those plants thriving in the same containers for five years! As we all look for ways to survive our current financial unknowns, give your Bougainvillea the chance to prove its fortitude.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selections, by emailing leeannbarton@sbcglobal.net.
