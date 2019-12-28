Whenever I prepare to move, I think about old friends. They are hard to part with and hard to beat. We may all have some inanimate object that we consider an old friend – a sweater, house shoes or a chair. For me, the old friendships are entwined in the garden … root, stems, foliage and flowers.
Roots are the main source of stability and a major corridor for nourishment. It is primary, basic; it is the root. Some plants die back to the ground in the winter, and quite a few die back to the ground in the summer. Regardless, the root is the part of the plant that is most persistent. It functions underground, out of sight, unnoticed and seldom praised. The truth is this root is what makes everything else possible.
My most dependable plants die back to the roots. Hardy hibiscus, Naked ladies, one can count on these old friends year after year. I rely on them to bring continuity to the garden.
Stems are another story. Providing structure and shape, stems increase each year when supported by a healthy root. Stems support the flowers and foliage of a plant. Rarely is a flower not supported by a stem.
Foliage and flowers are the part of the plant most of the world sees. It is usually what draws us in desire to a particular plant. It is the part of the plant that is used for identification; it contains beauty, fragrance or peculiarity. I like to think we are drawn to qualities in a plant that we see in ourselves.
Roses contain form and fragrance that are worth a little extra care. Impatiens and geraniums bring consistency and reliability with their blooms and sometimes scented foliage. Variegated leaves and grasses create a flare in color and texture that is not dependent on seasonal bloom. It is who they are.
Roots, stems, foliage and flowers … entwined and interdependent. Our relationships, our friendships truly are as gardens bearing flowers and fruit that stem from roots that go deep. Often these roots have been in place for years, even decades. Unconditional love and support reflected in different friendships provide stability and nourishment for each of us to grow and stretch, to branch out and die back in an unending process of defining ourselves. The roots and stems directly relate to the quality, the quantity, the season of flowers and the flavor of our fruit.
While I am not preparing to move from Stillwater, with 2019’s end, my column in the Stillwater News Press is going to retire. I want to open next week to pressing questions my readers may have; you can email me at leeannbarton@sbcglobal.net.
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selection, by emailing leeannbarton-@sbcglobal.net.
