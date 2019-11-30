Leaves are such a wonderful addition to the garden. Consider your gardens’ appearance without them! Not only do leaves provide shade on trees that leaves provide color, texture and body to each plant’s framework. Truly, gardens would be mere skeletons without them.
The wonders leaves work on the plants, they also work off the plants in the form of leaf mold. Have you ever walked through the woods and noticed the blanket of fallen, decomposing foliage? This is nature at her finest; each tree remaining through the seasons. As winter sets in, leaves blanket and protect her roots. Fallen leaves from previous winters testify to the benefits of staying power as they slowly decompose, providing sustenance for next spring and for the saplings that have taken root nearby.
It is common for novice and experienced gardeners alike to overlook this important source of life in their garden. When Oklahoma winds start blowing, leaves from your trees, the next-door neighbor’s and the goofball down the block who blows them into the street all come to rest in your yard; it becomes hard to view leaves as anything but a messy chore.
This fall, try something new. Blow your leaves into an area and use your mower to shred and gather them. Attaching the bag to your mower and “mowing” the pile of leaves makes it simple to apply shredded leaves around specific plants or cover an area to be tilled next spring. Yes, it takes a little more time than blowing them into the street, but the reward of nutrients, tilth and moisture in your soil will make up for a few hours of inconvenience.
Primarily a source for phosphorus and potash, leaves also contain varying amounts of nitrogen, calcium and magnesium. All of these minerals play an important role in plant health – each being equally important to the other. The fact that leaves increase the acidity of soil is easily overcome by sprinkling lime on the ground before laying the shredded leaves. One application of lime every three years is usually sufficient. Apply 50 pounds per 1000sf of garden or 1/2 to 1 cup around a large shrub.
Blanket the shredded leaves about three inches thick. Pull the leaves away from the trunk, focusing application just below the branches where the active feeding roots live. It not only looks tidy now, your plants will exhibit their gratefulness next spring!
LeeAnn Barton has worked with nurseries for more than 20 years. She digs in the dirt in Stillwater. Direct any questions to her, especially about tree selection, by emailing leeannbarton-@sbcglobal.net.
