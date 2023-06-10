Here’s something that’s always bugged me: more than a few photographers have said that the Nikkor 200mm f/2.0 AI-S has “good bokeh.” I have this very lens, so I think I am qualified to speak to it.
One reviewer said is has, “wonderfully smooth bokeh in every sense of the word.” Another claims that this lens, “creates one of the smoothest bokeh.” Still another says it, “has extraordinary bokeh.”
“Bokeh” is a somewhat nebulous word in the photography lexicon that is supposed to describe the quality — not the quantity — of the out-of-focus areas of an image. For example, you can’t have “lots of bokeh,” but you can have “smooth bokeh.”
The problem stems from the confusion between selective focus and bokeh. Photographers shoot with this lens wide open and are awed by the huge – and useful – selective focus capable with this lens.
That’s not bokeh. In fact, this lens has some of the rattiest bokeh in my bag.
I expect that my struggles against misunderstanding the way we communicate might be in vain. The way we write, speak, and consume information is under constant assault. For me, though, the answer might be to lead by example, and use the written word, the spoken word, and visual arts to communicate as elegantly as I possibly can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.