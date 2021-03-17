A great combination of flavors comes in our Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte. This drink is just what you want as an afternoon pick me up or to get yourself going first thing in the morning. It starts with a homemade simple syrup made with Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey, plus cinnamon and Griffin’s vanilla. The syrup is so delicious you may want to make extra to use in hot coffee, tea or iced drinks. The syrup can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator for a week. Once the syrup is made, it’s combined with Compadres cold-brewed coffee and Braum’s milk. One special touch that’s worth it is to make some coffee ice cubes ahead of time. Remember to pour a little coffee into an ice cube tray a day or so before making the latte. Popping those coffee ice cubes into your latte is a real treat – a coffee shop perk you can have at home.
Ingredients
1/2 cup Ozarka water
1/2 cup Roark Acres Honey
3 cinnamon sticks
1/2 teaspoon Griffin’s VanillaCoffee ice cubes (make by freezing some coffee in an ice cube tray)
3/4 cup cold brewed Compadres Coffee
1/2 cup Braum’s Milk
2 tablespoons Cinnamon Honey Simple Syrup
Directions
Step 1
Cinnamon Honey Simple Syrup:
Step 2
In a small saucepan, bring water, honey and cinnamon sticks to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes, then finish by stirring in the vanilla.
Step 3
Latte:
Step 4
Add coffee ice cubes to the glass. Pour in coffee, milk and syrup. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust milk and syrup to your liking.
Step 5
Notes: To make cold brew coffee, combine 1 1/2 cups ground Compadres coffee beans with 3 cups water in a 1-quart glass jar. Stir until well combined. Cover with a lid on the jar, and place in refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours. Pour the coffee through a coffee filter into another glass jar. This concentrated cold brew keeps well in the refrigerator for a week and can be used for your favorite coffee drinks.
