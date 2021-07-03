I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Are you making homemade ice cream this Independence Day? Here are some tips you should consider.
Eggs are used in ice cream to add rich flavor and color, prevent ice crystallization, and to create a product that is smooth and creamy.
Eggs are perishable; to be safe, they must be properly refrigerated and cooked. Some unbroken, fresh shell eggs contain salmonella bacteria. This can cause food-borne illness. Freezing temperatures do not destroy salmonella or other bacteria that may be present. Proper refrigeration, cooking and handling should prevent most egg safety problems.
Cooked custard ice creams are safe to use if they reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat the egg-milk mixture gently. Use a thermometer or heat the mixture until it coats a metal spoon.
Use pasteurized eggs for ice cream recipes that call for uncooked eggs. Pasteurized shell eggs are next to regular eggs at the supermarket. They cost a few cents more per dozen. Commercial pasteurization of eggs is a low temperature heat process. It destroys salmonella bacteria that may be present. Pasteurization has minimal effect on flavor, nutritional content or functional properties of eggs. These eggs may not be available in your supermarket at this time but by requesting them maybe the manager will begin to stock them.
Egg substitute products also may be used. You may have to experiment with each recipe to determine the correct amount to add. You can look on the container and see what they recommend for substitution for each egg.
Nutrition is also important. Light ice creams made with gelatin instead of eggs are good low cholesterol choices. The milk or cream used in ice cream determines the fat and calorie content. Whole milk and cream produces ice cream with more fat and calories than skim milk. Substituting a lower fat milk product for all or part of the milk or cream lowers calories. This product will be less rich and creamy.
Homemade ice cream can be made safely and can be healthier by following the above recommendations.
