Julie Lythcott-Haims burst on the writing scene with two non-fiction titles published within three years. The first, “How to Raise an Adult” (St. Martin’s Press, 2015), came about from her experience as freshman dean at Stanford University. Working with millennials, those born between 1980 and 2000, revealed the many challenges stemming from Baby Boomers’ unprecedented helicopter parenting.
Lythcott-Haims thoroughly explores the trend of college freshmen, who in any other generation would have been considered adults, not being able to do simple grown-up tasks. She encountered students who did not know how to fend for themselves, approach a college professor, or even find the campus infirmary. With plenty of checklists, evidence, anecdotes, and a prescription for instilling our children with adequate life skills rather than doing everything for them, this is a must-read for parents of all young people from two to 20-something.
Out recently is Lythcott-Haims’s provocative memoir, “Real American” (Holt, 2017), a personal exploration of growing up biracial with an African-American father and a white mother. While we can never truly know another’s experience, Lythcott-Haims bring us as close as possible to the angst created by not fully belonging to either world.
Raised with all the privileges of having a father who was a prominent physician and assistant surgeon general in the Carter administration, Lythcott-Haims attended predominately white schools, went to Stanford for her undergraduate degree and Harvard for law school. Yet, small jabs and even well-meaning, unintentionally racist remarks gnawed at her.
Finally acknowledging America’s underlying covert racism well into her adulthood, Lythcott-Haims questioned her own choice of marrying a white man and the fear she has for her biracial children who may wake up to subtle prejudice against them one day. Both books show the influence the previous generation has on the current one and the hope that always exists for our children’s better future.
One of Lythcott-Haims’s anecdotes on parenting includes Emma Wartzman, whose mother was afraid she was getting a “useless degree” in American studies. Wartzman parlayed her degree into a job as assistant to the editor-in-chief at Bon Appetit, following a passion for food writing she discovered as an undergrad. Try this adaptation of Emma’s recipe for salmon salad with farro and kale, a food source all millennials seem to love.
Easy salmon salad with ancient grains
Ingredients
1 bunch scallions or green onions
4-6 cups washed and chopped kale from pre-washed sack
Handful of flat-leaf parsley, rinsed
1 box salmon from freezer section, plain or garlic butter flavor
1 pouch or small box blended grains (brown rice, farro, quinoa)
1/2 cup toasted walnuts or pistachios, more to taste
1 large lemon
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Directions
Sweet and Sour dressing (recipe follows)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse and slice scallions into 2-inch pieces. Rinse and chop a handful of parsley. Prepare 1-2 small pieces salmon according to package (cook time about 25 minutes). Sauté onion in olive oil until beginning to char on both sides; remove to salad bowl. Add another tbsp. olive oil and the kale, sautéing until tender, about 15 minutes, adding 1/4 cup water to the pan to ease cooking. You may add more kale after it cooks down a little. Remove to salad bowl.
Meanwhile, prepare grains according to package instructions. This should be a combination of brown rice, farro, quinoa, and wheat. Any combination would work. Place in salad bowl when done. Toast nuts in skillet until starting to brown or in the microwave for about 2-3 minutes on a microwave safe plate with a bit of butter added; remove to salad bowl when toasted.
Remove cooked salmon and drain; squeeze with juice of 1/2 lemon. Flake salmon into bite-sized pieces and add to salad bowl. Toss gently with sweet and sour dressing (recipe below) and top with parsley. Serve with toasted hearty whole wheat French or sourdough bread. A delicious quick, light dinner. Improvise with your own ingredients. Adapted from https://www.bonappetit.com/story/salmon-grain-bowl. Serves 2-4.
Sweet and sour dressing
Ingredients
3 tbsp. canola oil
4 1/2 tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. cider vinegar
1 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. celery seed
Directions
Combine all ingredients and whisk until sugar is dissolved. Use immediately on salad. Great dressing for strawberry-spinach salad, as well, adding 1 tbsp. finely minced red onion. Can substitute poppy seed for celery seed.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
