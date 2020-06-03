Hot off the grill pork kabobs is an easy and quick fix. This recipe would be a great recipe to prepare ahead of time to take camping or to a cookout.
Ingredients
2 1 lb. each pork tenderloins
1/4 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. fresh ginger, grated
1 tbsp. soy sauce
1 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish
1 tsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
2 lrg. zucchini, sliced
2 bell peppers, sliced
Directions
Step 1
Cut pork tenderloins into 1 to 2 inch cubes.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine Daddy Hinkle’s, olive oil, garlic, soy sauce, pepper jelly and mustard. Place this mixture, cubed pork and sliced zucchini and bell peppers into a large bowl or zippered plastic bag.
Step 3
Thread pork cubes onto skewers and grill over medium heat. Grill 6 minutes on one side, then turn kabobs and cook another 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked through and juices run clear.
