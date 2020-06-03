Hot off the grill pork kabobs

Pork kabobs.

 
 MIO Oklahoma

Hot off the grill pork kabobs is an easy and quick fix. This recipe would be a great recipe to prepare ahead of time to take camping or to a cookout.

Ingredients

2 1 lb. each pork tenderloins

1/4 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. fresh ginger, grated

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish

1 tsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

2 lrg. zucchini, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

Directions

Step 1

Cut pork tenderloins into 1 to 2 inch cubes.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine Daddy Hinkle’s, olive oil, garlic, soy sauce, pepper jelly and mustard. Place this mixture, cubed pork and sliced zucchini and bell peppers into a large bowl or zippered plastic bag.

Step 3

Thread pork cubes onto skewers and grill over medium heat. Grill 6 minutes on one side, then turn kabobs and cook another 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked through and juices run clear.

Tags

