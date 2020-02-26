Hot Mama Pasta.

Ingredients
2 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 onion, chopped
1/2 bell pepper, chopped
1 carrot, finely chopped
1 (12.8-oz.) package Schwab’s Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices (can be found at Braum’s)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 (14.5-oz.) can Italian-style diced tomatoes
1/2 cup red wine from an Oklahoma winery
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 tsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil or 1/2 tsp. dried basil
1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano or 1/4 tsp. dried oregano
2 tbsp. dried parsley flakes
Directions
Step 1
Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium to medium-high heat. Cook the onion, bell pepper and carrot for 5 to 7 minutes. Add sausage, stirring with the onion mixture, cooking about 2 minutes. Add garlic, cooking about 1 minute, making sure not to burn.
Step 2
Add tomato paste, tomatoes, wine, red pepper flakes, sugar, salt, pepper, basil, oregano and parsley flakes. If using fresh herbs, add them just before serving. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring to blend ingredients. Serve over cooked rigatoni or penne pasta. Top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.