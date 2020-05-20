Hot-honey chicken wings.

Ingredients
3 pounds fresh chicken wings
1/2 cup Andrew Honey Bees Cream Honey
1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
1/4 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Rinse chicken wings. Pat dry, and place on a rimmed baking sheet or jelly roll pan lined with parchment paper.
Step 3
Combine remaining ingredients in small saucepan. Bring just to a boil, and then turn down heat to simmer for 5 minutes. Stir. Mixture should slightly thicken.
Step 4
Pour half of sauce over wings, tossing to coat. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn wings. Bake an additional 15 minutes. If you like a crispy wing, turn on the broiler and broil just until crisp and golden brown, making sure not to burn.
Step 5
Once out of the oven, pour remaining sauce over wings to coat. Serve warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.