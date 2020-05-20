Hot-honey chicken wings

Hot-honey chicken wings.

 
Ingredients

3 pounds fresh chicken wings

1/2 cup Andrew Honey Bees Cream Honey

1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

1/4 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2

Rinse chicken wings. Pat dry, and place on a rimmed baking sheet or jelly roll pan lined with parchment paper.

Step 3

Combine remaining ingredients in small saucepan. Bring just to a boil, and then turn down heat to simmer for 5 minutes. Stir. Mixture should slightly thicken.

Step 4

Pour half of sauce over wings, tossing to coat. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn wings. Bake an additional 15 minutes. If you like a crispy wing, turn on the broiler and broil just until crisp and golden brown, making sure not to burn.

Step 5

Once out of the oven, pour remaining sauce over wings to coat. Serve warm.

