Honey mustard chicken wings

ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Richard Delano Dveney, 81, of Ada, are at 10 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Mickey Hollars will officiate. Mr. Dveney died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 30, 1939, in Harden City to Dick and Zelma Phillips Dvene…