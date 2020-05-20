Honey mustard chicken wings

Here’s the perfect March Madness snack food. These tasty wings have great flavor from Oklahoma ingredients. When eating out, chicken wings are a perennial favorite. If you wonder if you can make them at home as good as your favorite restaurant, give our version a try. Make your own honey-mustard sauce with Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard, a hearty whole-grain style mustard, plus Cheatwood’s Honey. A little all-purpose Head Country Championship Seasoning kicks up the flavor. Preparation and cleanup for these wings couldn’t be easier. Everything is tossed in a sealed plastic bag, placed on a sheet pan and baked in the oven. It’s a true one-dish dinner. These wings would also be perfect for snacking during March Madness. If you’re expecting a crowd, make a double batch because everyone’s going to love them!
Ingredients
4-5 pounds chicken wings
1 1/3 cup Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1/3 cup Cheatwood’s Honey
1 1/2 tablespoons Head Country Championship Seasoning
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil¼ cup chopped Scissortail Farms Cilantro.
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2
Combine the above ingredients into a 1-gallon plastic bag, seal, then rub and toss until fully incorporated. Refrigerate and marinate at least 3 hours.
Step 3
Place the wings onto a parchment-lined large sheet tray. Wings should lay flat. Use additional sheet trays if needed. Bake for 25 minutes, remove from oven, then turn each wing with tongs. Return to oven for an additional 20
Step 4
25 minutes.
