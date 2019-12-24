Honey glazed sweet and salty snack mix

Your guests won’t be able to stop eating this addictive snack mix.
Ingredients
2 cups Miller Pecan Co. Pecan Halves
2 cups popped popcorn
1 cup mini pretzel sticks
2 cups crisp rice cereal (rice chex)
2 cups corn cereal (corn chex)
1 stick Hiland butter
1 tsp Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/2 cup Cheatwood’s Honey
1/4 cup Griffin’s corn syrup
1/2 tsp Griffin’s vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 2
In a large mixing bowl, combine pecans, popcorn, pretzels, and cereals.
Step 3
In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, Head Country seasoning, honey and corn syrup. Microwave for 1 minute or until butter is melted. Stir, then add vanilla. Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture, stirring to coat.
Step 4
Spread onto sheet pan. Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week at room temperature.
