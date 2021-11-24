Homemade green bean casserole.

Forget the cans of creamed soup. This elevated green bean casserole is made from scratch, and you can tell the difference in the fresh flavor from Bar-S Bacon and J-M Mushrooms. Everyone will want the recipe for this upgraded classic Thanksgiving dish.
Ingredients
1 (12-oz.) package Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 pkg. sliced J-M Farms Mushrooms
1 yellow onion, finely diced
2 tbsp. Hiland Dairy Butter
2 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
2 1/2 cups Hiland Dairy Half and Half or Whole Milk
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Salt to taste
2 large (28-oz.) cans Italian-style green beans
1 pkg. french-fried onions
STEP 1
In a large cast-iron skillet, saute the bacon until crispy. Remove and let cool. Reserve 1-2 tbsp. of the bacon grease in the hot pan for sauteing the mushrooms. Add the mushrooms into the hot grease, flattening to even them in the pan but not stirring. Once the heat has returned to the pan start turning the mushrooms and browning the other sides. Remove them and reserve with the bacon strips. Lower the heat, and in a dry pan saute the onion until translucent and cooked through. Reserve with the mushrooms.
STEP 2
Using the same pan, heat the butter on medium to low heat until it clarifies, then add the flour and stir for 2-3 minutes. Add the half and half or milk, stirring with a whisk until it begins to thicken. Add the mushrooms and onions. Crumble in the bacon. Add the nutmeg and pepper, and season lightly with salt.
STEP 3
Drain the green beans, and pour into a large casserole dish. Evenly pour the sauce over the green beans and place in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and top with the French-fried onions. Bake an additional 20 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.