An old saying says, “Home is where the heart is.”
I don’t know many people who like moving. It’s disruptive, both in the mechanics of our lives and emotionally.
Despite living in greater Ada for more than 31 years, I’ve still experienced several moves. My wife Abby started working at Pre-Paid Legal just two weeks before they moved from downtown to their current campus south of Ada, so I helped her move. When I got married in 2004, I moved from my small downtown Ada apartment to Byng. When the air conditioner in my darkroom died in 2015, I moved my entire operation to an empty office in the middle of the upstairs portion of The Ada News.
This week, our entire news staff moved from the newspaper’s home for more than 100 years to a new property at 530 E. Main St. As I write this, the move is still on. First we transported all our mission-critical stuff: computers, telephones, notebooks, records, coffee. Next we transported less urgently needed items, like houseplants and air fresheners. As I have time in the next few days, I’ll be moving the hundreds of photos I have on display at the old office.
And we probably inadvertently moved 100 pounds of dust mites.
How do I feel about this move? Well, the saying is true: Home is where the heart is. Our new surroundings are clean and safe, and our talented staff hit the ground running at the new facility. So far, I think we’re very happy with the move. More importantly, what we didn’t move or change is our eager devotion to bringing you the news and sports coverage you need and deserve.
