Holding together

How are you holding up in this pandemic? Think about it.
Most people I have talked to had a lovely Thanksgiving, even if it was just with a few friends or family present for dinner and left-overs. We all seemed to cope with smaller gatherings and being apart from certain loved ones. We did survive. We did hold together. We were thankful.
But the day after Thanksgiving, things seem to fall apart again with shopping in earnest and preparing for the Christmas holidays. Now it is time to make lists and buckle down to getting everything done in a timely manner. Seems impossible that in about four weeks to have everything wrapped and ready for company. There are menus to plan, presents to wrap, decorations to put up and even some shopping to do. But we WILL be ready. We always are. We always will be.
This year I vow to accept change. It will not be easy because I am set in my ways but I really want to accept change in plans if necessary. I will welcome challenges. I will plan a menu but change the way I serve it and have different table arrangements if necessary. I will not spend so much on presents but buy or make thoughtful gifts that are from my heart and not from a fancy store.
If things unforeseen happen, I will forget it and move on. I will not feel sorry or make anyone else feel uncomfortable with a different approach to the Christmas season. If something gets broken by accident, I will remember that it is just “things” and can be replaced. If it cannot be bought again, then it will become a happy memory. I will let it go and not let is upset me. Nothing will spoil my Christmas Spirit.
I will stay happy. I will try to make other people happy. I will not waste energy on a thing that cannot be changed or postponed. If I forget where I put a present, I will give an I.O.U. and deliver it later to them. If I put all the presents in sacks, it will be OK. I will wrap next year when I have more time.
I will be kind, fair and unafraid to speak out if a tragedy happens. I do not expect any trouble and there will not be any. We will have a festive time and have plenty to eat and a warm, welcoming place to sleep and rest. I will let the house get cluttered and unkept for all Christmas season. No one will notice, or if they do and it bothers them, they can clean it up. I want to spend my time cooking with my two great-grandchildren and let the rest of the world go by.
I have wonderful memories of my early Christmases and I want this one to be a memory for my family. It has little or nothing to do with money and what is spent but on how we spend our time together and enjoy each other.
It breaks my heart that responsible people have lost jobs, homes and finances to feed their families due to the pandemic. Bless those who provide food and supplies to so many in need. It takes courage to accept food, but there is little choice for those who are hungry.
I know that many people may have a very bleak Christmas this year. But I hope and pray they they will try to make the most of it. Try to hold together. This pandemic cannot last forever. There has to be a light at the end of the tunnel. It may come after Christmas but we can stand it one day at a time. We must hold on to our beliefs and trudge on the best we can. As I have said before, “This too shall pass.” We will survive. We will be stronger for it. We will appreciate each other more. We will have more love for families and friends. We will realize that our God is in control and that something good will come from this pandemic. We can’t see it yet ... but “better days are a’comin.’”
Let us honor the Christ child whose birthday we celebrate this season. Let us remember that He came to earth to die for our salvation and give thanks. Let us praise God for our blessings and gain strength in our trials. We can and will endure this pandemic. We will look back someday and tell our grandchildren of the COVID pandemic that threatened our civilization and had us in panic mode for months and months.
In time, we will have developed a vaccine to eradicate this terrible virus. We have brilliant scientists working on a cure and prevention day and night for our safety and lives. We must remember to thank God when the cure does come. So often we forget to thank God for everything when the virus is over. As with many things, we will forget to be grateful after the fact. That is just human nature.
But for the time being, let us take every precaution, wear masks always, over the mouth and nose, stay at least six feet away from everyone (even those we love the most), get as much fresh air and sunshine as possible. Wear protective clothing and strip off and launder your clothes as soon as you get home. We cannot be too careful. We must break this cycle of illness and have normal lives again.
Hold together. Hang tough. Be strong. Be careful. Be wise. Take every precaution.
Praise God for every breath you take. Stay out of crowds. And keep love in your heart. We are stronger and tougher than any virus that might come our way.
Put a little joy in your heart. Make some Christmas cookies or candy. Stay busy and share with others. These and all cookies are fun for kids to help make.
Christmas kisses
Ingredients
1 cup shortening
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. vanilla
2 cups flour
Hershey Kisses
Directions
In a large bowl, combine shortening, peanut butter, sugars, eggs and soda. Beat until well mixed and smooth. Stir in flour until smooth. Shape in balls and roll in some sugar. Place on cookie sheet. Flatten a little. Bake 10-12 minutes in 350-degree oven just until lightly brown and still soft in middle. Remove from oven and immediately place an unwrapped Hershey Kiss on top. Cool. Eat! Enjoy!
