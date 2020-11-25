Hanging tough during pandemic

We hopefully have used this “time off” to do something productive and useful and enjoyable. Time to learn a new hobby. Practice that piano you have neglected for so long. Clean drawers, polish silver, clear a closet, read books — old and new — and reread some from long, long ago. Call people on the phone. Listen to good music. Wash the dishes that are stored in the china cabinet. Dust, dust, dust. Write letters. Send cards. Work puzzles. Exercise. Bake (try new recipes or bake old ones that bring back wonderful memories). Keep a journal. Read your Bible. Meditate. Put on a pot of stew or beans or a beef roast just to smell them cook and enjoy the aroma. Then eat them.