Ham, mushroom and potato gratin.

Ingredients
8 oz. J-M Farms Cremini Mushrooms
1 tbs. Olive Oil
1 1/2 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, Peeled
1 tsp. Coarse Salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 cup Cheddar Cheese
1 cup Bar-S chopped ham
1 cup Hiland Milk
1/2 cup Grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbs. Hiland Salted Butter
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch square or oval dish.
Step 2
Saute mushrooms in olive oil until golden brown.
Step 3
Slice potatoes thin using a sharp knife or mandoline. Arrange half of potatoes in bottom of dish, overlapping as needed. Sprinkle with half the salt and half the pepper. Layer with half the mushrooms, half the cheddar and half the ham. Repeat layers.
Step 4
Evenly pour milk over the entire dish. Dot with 2 tbsp. butter.
Step 5
Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake an additional 10 minutes. The gratin is done when the potatoes are soft and the top is golden brown.
