Ham and wild rice soup.

Ingredients
2 cups chopped ham from 1 cooked Schwab’s Natural Hickory Ham
2 quarts chicken broth
1 carrot, peeled and chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 cup wild rice, uncooked
1/4 tsp. dried thyme leaves
2 tbsp. Hiland unsalted butter
2 tbsp. Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
1 cup Hiland whole milk
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 tbsp. sherry wine (optional)
1 cup Hiland half and half
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1
Cut ham into pieces.
Step 2
In a large soup pot, place the ham, broth, carrot, celery and onion.
Step 3
Simmer covered for about an hour.
Step 4
Increase heat so broth is boiling, then add rice and dried thyme.
Step 5
Decrease heat to a simmer. Cover and cook rice for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender.
Step 6
In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 7
Blend in the flour, stirring and cooking until lightly browned.
Step 8
Gradually add the milk, cooking until thickened, stirring often.
Step 9
Add the flour mixture and mushrooms to the soup, and simmer for five to 10 minutes.
Step 10
Add the sherry and half and half, and heat thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
