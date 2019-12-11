Ham and white bean soup.

Ingredients
2 1/2 cup white beans, canneilini or Great Northern
2 qt. Water
2-3 lb. Smoked ham hocks or shanks
2 tsp. Herbs de Provence, Italian seasoning
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
2/3 cup chopped carrots
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. Tabasco sauce
2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Seasoning
Salt and pepper
Fresh parsley
Directions
Step 1
Soak the dry beans in hot water fill a pot large enough to hold the beans with water and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat, add the beans and soak the beans for about 2 hours. Drain the water.
Step 2
Make the ham broth while the beans are soaking in step 1. Put the ham shanks or ham hocks in a separate large pot and cover them with 2 quarts of water. Add the herbs de Provence or Italian seasoning. Heat on high heat until the water comes to a simmer, then lower the heat, partially cover and maintain the simmer for about an hour.
Step 3
Sauté the onions. Heat olive oil in a small sauté pan on medium high heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until translucent, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook a minute more.
Step 4
Add vegetables and beans to the ham broth. Once the ham hocks or shanks have been simmering for an hour, add the drained soaked beans from step 1, and the onions, garlic and the chopped celery and carrots. Cook for another 40 minutes or so, uncovered, until the vegetables are soft and the ham meat easily pulls away from the bone. Remove the ham bones from the soup and pull off any meat and return it to the soup. Discard the bones.
Step 5
Season to taste. Add several drops of Tabasco to taste. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a pinch of chopped fresh parsley.
